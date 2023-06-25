Mnangagwa Reshuffles Police Bosses

Spread the love

MASVINGO–Commissioner Crispen Charumbira is the new Masvingo Province Police boss. He replaces Commissioner David Mahoya. Mahoya transferred to Mashonaland West.

Assistant Commissioner Florence Marume, who was in charge of operations, has been transferred to Chitungwiza. Assistant Commissioner Enfilder Nyahanana replaces her.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the transfers to The Mirror. He said the duo from Masvingo.

Mahoya and Marume were transferred to Masvingo from Mashonaland Central and Manicaland in 2020.

Mahoya replaced Assistant Commissioner Taonei Nyazema, who was dragged to court by junior officers. He also had poor relations with the media.

Sources, however, allege that the two transferred after it emerged that they were part of senior Government officials implicated in the looting of lithium from Bikita Minerals… Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...