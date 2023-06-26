Desperate Mnangagwa In Bid To Coax Civil Servants

GOVERNMENT says Treasury is currently working on cost of living and salary adjustment for civil servants after a depreciation of their earnings due to inflation.

The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima told journalists in Victoria Falls this Friday that the Treasury offer will be presented to his Ministry and the Public Service Commission before being forwarded to the President for consideration.

He said the President will then endorse or adjust the offer and a National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) will be called to table the offer.

Minister Mavima reiterated that government is alive to the need to adjust civil servants’ packages and will do everything possible to expedite the process. – State media

