In Chapman’s Party, You Can Be Fired For Mentioning CCC And Nelson Chamisa

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The opposition Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) Party, led by Robert Chapman, has expelled two senior members after they wrote a letter advising the new entrant to back Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

The axed members are the party provincial secretary for Bulawayo Philani Gama and Lloyd Masiya from the same province.

The expulsion letter signed by DUZ secretary-general Pishai Muchauraya read in part:

“With immediate effect, this note serves to notify you of your expulsion from the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe for acts of gross misconduct and behaviour inconsistent with the values of the party and its code of conduct.”

A Party insider said the duo was expelled after urging Chapman to back CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s presidential candidature.

Chapman withdrew from the presidential race despite his nomination papers having been approved by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on 21 June.

He cited financial constraints, limited time until the voting day to address challenges around the voters’ roll, and extreme political polarisation as some of his reasons for withdrawing.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...