Mnangagwa Vows To Retain Power

Emmerson Mnangagwa, made a bold declaration yesterday as he officially launched the campaign for his ruling party, Zanu PF, ahead of the upcoming August 23 elections. Speaking to thousands of enthusiastic Zanu PF supporters at Mutema Secondary School in the Musikavanhu constituency of Chipinge, Mnangagwa vowed that his party would do whatever it takes to retain power.

In his address, Mnangagwa emphasized the party’s role in fighting for democracy and stated that no one would be able to hinder their efforts to remain in power. He confidently proclaimed, “The country will remain in our hands. We fought for our democracy, no one will stop us. We will do what we can to remain in power. Zanu PF is unstoppable; Zanu PF will continue to rule.”

The event was attended by Mnangagwa’s deputies, Constantino Chiwenga, who also serves as the country’s vice president and Health minister, and Kembo Mohadi. Notably, the ruling party officials refrained from mentioning Saviour Kasukuwere, a former minister and party member who is now contesting the polls as an independent candidate. There are concerns within Zanu PF that Kasukuwere may eat into their votes.

Highlighting the party’s historical significance, Mnangagwa praised Zanu PF’s contributions to the country and emphasized its unwavering commitment.

He stated, “Zanu PF shed blood for this country, and no other party fought for this country. Zanu PF is a colossal party.” However, he also called for peace before, during, and after the elections, urging unity and harmony among the citizens. Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of national identity, stating, “We may come from different communities, but we are one country, and we should not work as individuals.”

In a move aimed at garnering support, Mnangagwa announced a plan to provide solar-powered boreholes for traditional leaders. Recognizing their role in society, he emphasized the need to respect and support these leaders. Mnangagwa stated, “Let’s respect our traditional leaders. Each of the traditional leaders will get a solar-driven borehole. We have 35,000 village heads, and that is the program we started two to three years ago.”

Observers view Mnangagwa’s actions and statements as part of a broader campaign strategy in preparation for the 2023 elections. The president is expected to face a tough challenge from Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change, as well as nine other candidates in the presidential race.

As the campaign season unfolds, the political landscape in Zimbabwe is likely to become more dynamic and competitive. The promises made by Mnangagwa and other candidates will be closely scrutinized by the electorate. It remains to be seen how the country will respond to the rallying cry of Zanu PF and whether their campaign strategy will be successful in securing another term in power.

