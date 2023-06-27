Chamisa Exposes 41 Bogus CCC Candidates

By James Gwati- The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has exposed forty-one (41) individuals who fraudulently filed nomination papers as its party members.

20 of the “fraudsters” filed nomination papers for National Assembly seats while the other 21 individuals filed for local authority seats.

In a statement on Monday, CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party has filed criminal charges and also appealed to the Electoral Court.

Below is the Party’s statement issued by Mahere.

FRAUDULENT DOUBLE CANDIDATES

Pursuant to our press briefing on 22 June 2023, we filed objections against double candidates in terms of the procedure provided for under the Electoral Act. We have received no response from ZEC.

Consequently, we have noted an electoral appeal to the Electoral Court under EC3/2023 against the decision of the Nomination Court to accept the nomination forms of fraudulent double candidates whose forms carried forged signatures.

In addition, we have filed criminal complaints against all of the fraudulent candidates under RRB No. 5585161, ZRP Kopje.

For the avoidance of doubt, the following candidates are not candidates for the CCC:

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Harare Province

1. Sunningdale – Christmas Goremusandu

2. Mount Pleasant – Jonathan Machokoto

3. St Marys – Freddy Michael Musarirevu

4. Warren Park – Energy Tanaka Matika

5. Harare South – George Magweta; Hasha Trouble

6. Hatcliffe – Lloyd Sande

7. Hatfield – Admire Adam Griza

8. Hunyani – Terrence Khumbula

9. Epworth South – Solomon Baramasimbe; Didymus Bande

10. Harare Central – Irvine Hatitye Nyaningwe

11. Harare East – Malvin Razaru

12. Harare West – Farai Michael Padzarondora

13. Chitungwiza North – Enock Nyashadzashe Chitoro

14. Chitungwiza South – Shepard Kariramombe

15. Churu – Tichaona Nyikadzino

Bulawayo Province

16. Pelandaba- Tshabalala – Soneni Moyo

17. Entumbabe – Njube – Dingilizwe Tshuma

18. Pumula – Albert Mhlanga

Mashonaland East Province

19. Marondera Central – Misheck Manyere

Mashonaland West

20. Kariba – Andrew Mutsau

LOCAL AUTHORITIES

Bulawayo Municipality

Ward 1 – Mbuso Siso

Ward 6 – Fikezweni Nyoni

Ward 12 – Siboniso Moyo

Ward 13 – Methuseli Bhebhe

Ward 15 – Ashton Mhlanga

Ward 18 – Mildred Ncube

Ward 22 – Mkhaliphi Sibanda

Ward 24 – Phumulani Sibanda

Ward 28 – Vusumuzi Chirwa

Marondera Municipality

Ward 3 – Derick Mugumbate

Ward 7 – Godfery Basvi

Ward 10 – Jimmy Jalifu

Harare Municipality

Ward 21 – Alexio Nyakudya

Ward 18 – Ncube Mildred

Ward 22 – Mkhaliphi Sibanda

Nkayi RDC

Ward 14 – Busani Sithole

Ward 16 – Mandlenkosi Tshuma

Ward 20 – Cephas Ncube

Ward 23 – Lovemore Banda

Ward 25 – Sambulo Maphosa

Ward 28 – One Ncube

Should the fraudulent candidates withdraw their candidature within 24 hours, the CCC will not persist with both the civil and criminal proceedings against them.

