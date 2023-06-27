Darikwa Moves To Cyprus

Tendayi Darikwa has reached an agreement to join Cypriot First Division side Apollonas.

The Zimbabwean defender will undergo his medical in the coming days before signing a two-year contract until May 2025.

A statement by the club reads: “Apollon Football (Public) Ltd, announces the agreement in principle with football player Tendayi Darikwa until May 2025.

“Tendayi was born in December 1991 and plays as a right back.

“The 31-year-old has spent his entire career in England playing for Chesterfield, Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wigan, making over 350 appearances in League Two, League One and the Championship.

“Tendayi is expected in Cyprus in the coming days to undergo a medical and for the deal to be confirmed.”- Soccer24 News

