Gamecocks Eye Malajila

WITH a week before the Premier Soccer League mid-season transfer window opens, there is already speculation on additions local teams are going to make.

2015 champions, Chicken Inn are in the hunt for a utility player, among other options, and will be hoping to add quality and depth when the mid-season transfer window opens in July.

Head coach, Prince Matore has confirmed they will consider additions.

“We are happy with our squad, but we are looking to add a utility player who will allow us to introduce different styles of play. All our departments have been performing well so we decided to bring on board a player who can be converted into a striker a midfielder of defence,” he said.

One of the most likely addition for the Gamecocks is Obert Malajila, who is young brother to former Warriors, Dynamos and Highlanders striker, Cuthbert.

Obert has been training with Chicken Inn and his parent club and ZIFA Southern region division one outfit, ZPC Hwange has confirmed through head coach, Njabulo Dube that a deal is almost done.

Across town, ambitious Bulawayo Chiefs will not be adding any new faces as head coach Lizwe Sweswe says he is satisfied with his squad.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo giants Highlanders have appointed Israel Moyo as their new treasurer, replacing Busani Mthombeni who resigned last week.

Moyo once served in the same capacity during the era of the Kenneth Mhlophe led executive.-ZBC News

