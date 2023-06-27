Kasukuwere Scoffs High Court Challenge Against His Candidature

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Exiled former Zanu PF Commissar Savior Kasukuwere has scoffed at a High Court application filed by one Lovedale Mangwana challenging his candidature, saying his former party is now scared of him and engaging all sorts of tactics to stop his campaign.

Yesterday, Mangwana filed High Court papers challenging the nomination of Kasukuwere on the grounds that he has been out of Zimbabwe for over 18 months.

But Kasukuwere and his sympathisers have interpreted the application as part of Zanu PF attempts to stop him from contesting the August 23 polls.

“They are now running to the High Court! Zvarema and we are marching on. No retreat no surrender! Pound for Pound,” said Kasukuwere on Twitter.

Kasukuwere has succesfully filed his nomination papers to contest in the Presidential elections together with 10 other candidates including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Nelson Chamisa, Lovemore Madhuku, Douglas Mwonzora, Joseph Makamba Busha, Trust Chikohora and others.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...