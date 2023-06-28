Premier Soccer League Action Returns

Premier Soccer League (PSL) action returns this Saturday after a three-week break, with CAPS United now using Barbourfields Stadium as their home ground.

According to fixtures released by the PSL this Monday, the Battle of the Cities between giants CAPS United and Highlanders which was initially set for the National Sports Stadium three weeks ago will now be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

PSL action was suspended due to a stadium crisis in Harare where eight teams were sharing the National Sports Stadium.

With the giant stadium not yet ready to host PSL matches, Harare-based teams have been forced to look for alternative venues.

Match Day 13 fixtures get underway on Saturday, with Bulawayo Chiefs hosting new boys Green Fuel at Luveve, Manica Diamonds entertaining league debutants Sheasham at Gibbo stadium in Triangle, FC Platinum at home to Chicken Inn at Mandava, Ngezi Platinum play Hwange at Baobab, while ZPC Kariba will be back at Nyamhunga stadium for their match against Yadah.

On Sunday, CAPS United host Highlanders at Barbourfields, Black Rhinos play their first home game at Bata Stadium where they entertain Dynamos, Triangle face Cranborne Bullets at Gibbo, with Herentals hosting Simba Bhora at Mandava Stadium.

