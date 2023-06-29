Bayern Munich Eye Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are ready to offer £80m to try and sign striker Harry Kane, 29, from Tottenham after an initial bid of £60.2m for the England captain was rejected. Sun

Senegal international goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli from Chelsea.

England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, has been given permission to undergo a medical at Arsenal as they hold talks with West Ham over how to structure a £105m deal. Talksport

Arsenal have signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Manchester United are expected to formally approach Brighton with regard to midfielder Moises Caicedo after making initial contact this week. Sky Sports

Liverpool have met with representatives of 22-year-old Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has a 70m euros (£60m) release clause at RB Leipzig. Athletic

James Madison has joined Tottenham after leaving relegated side Leicester City.

Eric Dier has no intention of leaving Tottenham this summer and is fully focused on playing for the club next season. Sky Sports

Chelsea star Ruben Loftus Cheek will be in Italy on Thursday to complete medical tests as new AC Milan player. Fabrizio Romano

David De Gea’s future at Manchester United has been described as “in the balance”, but with his contract up at the end of the week, the saga is reaching its endgame. Sky Sports

