Kasukuwere-Mangwana Lawsuit Hearing Moved

Spread the love

Hearing on Zanu PF Member Lovedale Mangwana’s Challenge Against Saviour Kasukuwere’s Presidential Candidacy Postponed**

By Farai D Hove | The highly anticipated legal battle between a close associate of the Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Zanu PF member Lovedale Mangwana, seeking to nullify the presidential nomination qualification of former ZANU-PF member Saviour Kasukuwere, has been postponed to July 7, 2023, for a hearing. The case has attracted significant attention as it has the potential to impact the upcoming presidential elections in Zimbabwe.

Lovedale Mangwana, a prominent member of the ruling Zanu PF party, has filed a legal challenge in an attempt to prevent Saviour Kasukuwere from participating in the presidential race. The primary argument put forth by Mangwana is that Kasukuwere is not a resident of Zimbabwe, which, according to the case applicant, disqualifies him from running for the highest office in the country.

Mangwana’s decision to challenge Kasukuwere’s candidacy has sparked controversy within Zanu PF, with differing opinions emerging among party members. While some support Mangwana’s efforts, others argue that Kasukuwere should be allowed to contest the election freely, without any legal hurdles.

The case, initially scheduled to be heard today, took an unexpected turn when the court granted a postponement until July 7, 2023, citing the need for additional time to review the evidence and arguments presented by both parties involved. This delay has further intensified the political climate, with tensions rising as the presidential election draws near.

Saviour Kasukuwere, once a prominent member of ZANU-PF before his departure from the party, has expressed his determination to contest the election despite the legal challenge. He maintains that he meets all the necessary qualifications to run for the presidency and vows to defend his candidacy vigorously.

The postponement of the hearing has given both the Kasukuwere and Mangwana camps additional time to strategize and gather further evidence to support their respective positions. As the new hearing date approaches, political observers and Zimbabwean citizens eagerly await the court’s decision, recognizing its potential to reshape the electoral landscape in the country.

We will continue to closely follow this case and provide updates on any developments leading up to the hearing on July 7, 2023.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...