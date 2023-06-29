Mnangagwa Unwilling To Cede Power?

Zanu PF Presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa said he would not let power go even if he loses the August polls.

Officially launching the ruling party’s campaign for the August 23 elections in Chipinge, Mnangagwa said that Zanu PF would do everything to keep power.

Mnangagwa presided over the event attended by Zanu PF supporters during the launch of the party’s 2023 campaign at Mutema Secondary School in Musikavanhu constituency in Chipinge.

He was accompanied by his deputies Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles up as the country’s vice president and Health minister and Kembo Mohadi.

“The country will remain in our hands,” Mnagagwa said.

“We fought for our democracy, no one will stop us. We will do what we can to remain in power.

“Zanu PF is unstoppable; Zanu PF will continue to rule.”

Mnangagwa and other Zanu Pf officials refrained from mentioning exiled ex-minister and former party member Saviour Kasukuwere, who is contesting the polls as an independent candidate. There are fears in the ruling party that Kasukuwere may eat into Zanu PF votes.

“Zanu PF shed blood for this country and no other party fought for this country, Zanu PF is a colossal party,” Mnangagwa said before calling for peace before, during and after the elections.

“We want peace, unity and harmony. We may come from different communities but we are one country and we should not work as individuals.”

Mnangagwa said they were going to erect solar powered boreholes for traditional leaders.

“Let’s respect our traditional leaders, each of the traditional leaders will get a solar-driven borehole,” he said.

“We have 35 000 village heads, that is the programme we started 2 to 3 years ago.”

The move by Mnangagwa has been seen as a campaign strategy ahead of the 2023 elections.

He is facing stiff challenge from Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa and nine other candidates in the presidential race. Standard

