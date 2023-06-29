TAPIWA MAKORE MURDER: Judge Says Guilty Person Might Have Confessed Under Pressure

……

Regarding 2nd accused, the matter is more complicated, says judge.

No confession made by another person may he used against another person, according to the Crominal Procedure.

In the case of Attorney General vs Roy Bennet, the Supreme Court determined that no confession by…

— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 29, 2023