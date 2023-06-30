Did This Man Rape His Step Daughter?

Tragedy struck the Siambizi area under Chief Makoma in Binga, Matabeleland North Province when a 46-year-old man, Mkhokheli Munengi, was found hanging in his bedroom hut. The shocking incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

The motive behind the suicide appears to be the accusation that Munengi had impregnated his 12-year-old stepdaughter. The distressing allegations surfaced sometime in August 2021 when the young girl initially reported to the police that she had been raped by a villager known as Mugande. However, the situation took a tragic turn when she changed her statement on June 26, claiming that her stepfather, Mkhokheli Munengi, was the one who had allegedly assaulted her.

On June 28, the police made their way to Munengi’s homestead with the intention of arresting him. However, they were met with a heart-wrenching sight when they discovered his lifeless body hanging from a wire in his bedroom hut. It is believed that Munengi took his own life using the wire.

Makho Mumba, a cousin of the deceased, revealed that Munengi had visited him on the fateful day in the afternoon and expressed his deep troubles. Munengi reportedly confided in Mumba, stating that his life had reached a point of no return and that he wanted to end it all.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda, confirmed the tragic incident. Inspector Banda expressed his condolences to the family and urged the public to report such cases promptly to the police. He stressed the importance of involving the authorities in such matters, as handling them solely within the family can hinder the pursuit of justice for the children involved.

As this community mourns the loss of a life, it serves as a stark reminder of the grave consequences that can arise from such distressing situations.

