Lovedale Mangwana’s Bid To Block Kasukuwere From Challenging ED Delayed

High Court judge Justice David Mangota on Thursday deferred to 12 July a case where a ZANU PF member is challenging Saviour Kasukuwere’s presidential candidature, reported NewsDay.

The ZANU PF member, Lovedale Mangwana early this week approached the High Court seeking to block Kasukuwere from contesting for the presidency on 23 August.

He argued that Kasukuwere, who is in self-imposed exile in South Africa, is not eligible to contest for the presidency having been out of the country for 18 months.

According to his draft order, Mangwana wants it declared:

That the decision of the nomination court sitting at Harare on June 22, 2023, to accept the first respondent’s nomination paper and candidature (for) election to the office of President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the elections scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 2023, is conduct which is in violation of applicant’s constitutional rights as set out in sections 56(1), 67(2)(a) and 67(3)(a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, 2013.

That the decision of the nomination court sitting at Harare on June 22, 2023, to accept first respondent’s nomination paper and candidature for election to the office of President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the elections scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 2023 is declared null and void and of no force and effect and hereby set aside.

That first respondent is not a candidate for election to the office of President of Zimbabwe in the elections scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 2023.

Kasukuwere and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) were cited as respondents.

The former ZANU PF Politburo member is among 11 candidates that successfully filed their nomination papers to contest the presidential elections.

The other ten candidates are Joseph Busha (Free Zim Congress), Nelson Chamisa (CCC), Trust Chikohora (ZCPD), Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP), Lovemore Madhuku (NCA), Douglas Mwonzora (MDC), Emmerson Mnangagwa (ZANU PF), Wilbert Mubaiwa (NPC), Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC), and Harry Peter Wilson (DOP).

