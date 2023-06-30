Teachers Slam Abuse Of Pupils By Zanu PF

MASVINGO-The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has launched a petition against politicians using school pupils, premises and resources as buses during the election season.

The petition seeks the prohibition of school officials from communicating political message, banning teachers from spreading their political views to students, coercion of teachers and students to participate in partisan politics, wearing party regalia and erecting campaign material as posters and billboards in school premises.

ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure told The Mirror that the petition began last week and will be submitted to international organisations.

School premises, pupils and busses are usually used or hired by politicians during the election period.

“We are campaigning against the abuse of school properties by politicians in pursuit of political power. Politicians must leave schools when they are doing their rallies because on most cases pupils have been left disadvantaged.

“Our thrust is to protect schools from political interference because many schools were abused by politicians and political parties must never coerce members of the school system to donate to their private political activities… www.twonations.co.zw

