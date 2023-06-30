Time For Change Is Now -Sikhala

Tinashe Sambiri

Jailed CCC official Job Sikhala is determined to fight for change despite being in confinement.

In his epistle from Chikurubi Maximum Prison, Wiwa slammed Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa for totally decimating the economy.

Wiwa further accused Mr Mnangagwa of raping democracy.

“We cannot endure five more years of suffering. It is now time to time to vote for change.

We cannot endure another five years of injustice, we cannot endure another period of economic instability.

We can’t Zanu PF to make us a failed state.

I urge to vote for CCC. We represent real change…,” wrote Sikhala.

