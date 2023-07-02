Black Mambas Bite Golden Eagles

Northern Region Soccer League log leaders Black Mambas underlined their title credentials with an impressive 1-0 victory over Golden Eagles at Ellis Robins on Saturday.

John ‘Toto’ Ncube’s charges remain the only team yet to taste defeat this season.

Tafadzwa George’s 63rd minute free kick was all the Police side needed to collect maximum points in front of a decent crowd at the ‘Eagle’s Nest’.

The loss was Eagles’ second in their last three matches, having lost 1-2 to Omnia on June 17.

After today’s victory, Mambas who are now on 37 points after 17 matches, stay five points ahead of second-placed Harare City, who beat Chinhoyi Stars 3-1.

Northern Region Soccer League Matchday 17 results;

Saturday 01 July2023

ZRP Harare 2-1 Karoi United

Pam 1-0 Shamva United

Chegutu Pirates 1- 0 Commando Bullets

Trojan 2- 0 Omnia

Golden Eagles 0-1 Black Mambas

Chinhoyi Stars 1-3 Harare City

Banket United 2-0 Come Again

Sunday 02 July 2023

1400:Concession vs Ngezi U-19

1500:Mwos vs Herentals U20

