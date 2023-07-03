Another COS Fraudster Exposed

By A Correspondent | ZimEye has exposed more than a dozen Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom who are fraudulently selling Certificates of Sponsorship (COS) immigration papers for unsuspecting fellow compatriots and other Africans.

Since May 2021, ZimEye has been at the forefront of reporting on these fraudulent activities that transpired between London and various African cities. The network’s relentless investigations not only exposed the criminal operation but also led to the cessation of multi-millionaire business operations, including that of prominent figure Olinda Chapel. Today, ZimEye interviews several victims, some of whom have received their refunds.

The COS Immigration Papers Fraud Scheme

The fraudulent scheme involving the sale of COS immigration papers came to light in May 2021, capturing the attention of the ZimEye news network. This illegal operation targeted individuals seeking immigration-related documentation, primarily Certificates of Sponsorship, which are essential for obtaining visas, work permits, and other official immigration papers. Fraudsters exploited the hopes and dreams of unsuspecting victims, offering counterfeit COS papers in exchange for substantial sums of money.

ZimEye’s Exposés and Investigative Efforts

ZimEye wasted no time in launching a comprehensive investigation to unmask the fraudsters and hold them accountable for their actions. The news network conducted extensive research, gathering evidence and conducting interviews with victims to uncover the full extent of the scam.

Through diligent reporting, ZimEye shed light on the intricate network of deceit, exposing the involvement of high-profile individuals and revealing the staggering financial losses inflicted upon innocent victims. One notable revelation was the halt of multi-millionaire business operations belonging to Olinda Chapel, a prominent figure implicated in the fraudulent scheme.

Voices of the Victims

In its commitment to exposing the COS immigration papers fraud, ZimEye provided a platform for victims to share their harrowing experiences. Through interviews conducted with victims, ZimEye not only revealed the financial losses suffered but also played a crucial role in facilitating refunds for some of those affected.

Today, ZimEye continues to give a voice to these victims, allowing them to recount their stories of monetary loss and the subsequent emotional turmoil endured. While many victims faced despair and anguish, there are glimmers of hope as several individuals report receiving refunds from the fraudsters. The exposure of the criminal operation by ZimEye undoubtedly played a significant role in these successful refund processes.

The Impact of ZimEye’s Reporting

ZimEye’s relentless pursuit of truth and justice has had a profound impact on dismantling the fraudulent COS immigration papers scheme, resulting in the restitution of funds to victims. Through their thorough investigations and exposure of the perpetrators, ZimEye not only helped victims recover their hard-earned money but also disrupted the illicit activities of high-profile individuals like Olinda Chapel.

Additionally, ZimEye’s coverage serves as a stark warning to potential fraudsters, emphasizing that their deceptive practices will not go unnoticed or unpunished. By shedding light on these scams, ZimEye has heightened public awareness, empowering individuals to exercise caution and vigilance when dealing with immigration-related matters in the future.

The fraudulent sale of COS immigration papers preys on the aspirations of innocent individuals seeking legitimate immigration opportunities

