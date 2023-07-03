Peeping Tom In Court On Attempted Rape Charges

A 40-year-old man from Esigodini who used to masturbate while peeping through the bathroom window when his cousin’s wife was bathing has appeared in court facing rape charges.

This was after he allegedly sexually attacked his cousin’s wife while she was bathing.

He appeared before Esigodini resident magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 5 July where he is set to appear at Gwanda regional magistrate court for commencement of trial. A court heard that on a date not known to the prosecutor but during this month Mpofu was requested by his cousin to accompany his wife from her workplace to her home every day after knocking off from work.

The court heard that while on the way Mpofu would propose love to his cousin’s wife who would turn him down.

It is alleged that upon noticing that his love proposals were not being accepted he resorted to groping her breasts and bums.

When they got to her home most of the time he would leave intending to go to his home but would return after a few minutes to peep through the bathroom window when his cousin’s wife was bathing, the court heard.

The court further heard that while peeping through the window he would be self-pleasuring himself with his eyes glued on her naked body.

His luck, however, ran out the day he failed to control his feelings when he forcefully opened the door and allegedly sexually attacked his cousin’s wife.

The alleged victim reported the incident to the police leading to his arrest.

Vhusani Moyo appeared for the State.

