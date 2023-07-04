Chamisa Settles Masvingo Double Candidacy Confusion

Spread the love

By-The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Masvingo has successfully negotiated for the withdrawal of two of its members who had registered to contest the upcoming elections without the party’s blessing.

One member contested as an independent, and the other allegedly forged signatures to create double candidates for the CCC in Masvingo West’s Ward 2. The two members, Frank Chirairo and Rocky Kamuzonda, have withdrawn from the elections after calls from their party to do so.

Kamuzonda confirmed his withdrawal, stating that he realised that running as an independent would bring confusion to the party. He said he withdrew out of respect for his party, saying that he is still a CCC member and urged his supporters to vote for the selected CCC candidate, Shantiel Chiwara. He said:

It is true that I have withdrawn my candidature at Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). I have realized that I am still young and I still have more opportunities in the future.

I am still 100 percent CCC and I urge all my supporters to vote for the CCC-selected candidate.

Although Kamuzonda claims that his withdrawal was entirely his own decision, sources within the party suggest that Dzikamai Mavhaire convinced him to step down after being given some money. The sources also claim that the two members are not sincere in their support for Shantiel and may instead support Hwata, who they believe will be easier to remove once she is established.

After the chaotic candidate selection process, Chirairo, who was the residents’ favourite, filed his candidature on the CCC ticket. Kamuzonda came second, and Shantiel was the only female candidate in the race. Shantiel is the daughter of former Masvingo City Deputy Mayor James Chiwara who reigned between 2013-2018 before losing the 2018 primaries to Tarusenga Vhembo.

Since the withdrawal of the two members, fears of a vote split in favour of ZANU-PF have been cleared. Four candidates will now battle for the seat, namely Hwata, Chiwara, Charity Shoko, and Anderson Paradza.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...