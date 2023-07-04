Mai Titi Says Her Conviction Is A Dream Come True

Recently convicted socialite, singer and comedian Mai Titi, born Felistas Murata, who on Sunday celebrated her 37th birthday behind bars at Chikurubi Female Prison saying she made a request to prison authorities to be locked up in order feel what fellow women behind bars felt.

In a touching message posted on her Instagram account, Mai Titi said two years ago she wrote to the authorities to be allowed to spend a night in prison but was turned down on the grounds that she did not commit a crime.

“It’s funny that I made a request two years ago when I visited Chikurubi Female Prison, donating goods to my fellow women in custody. I asked the authorities to grant me a request to spend a night in prison with female inmates because I wanted to see, have a feel, understand how they survived in this uncomfortable place,” Mai Titi’s message read.

“My request was denied as they told me I could only spend a night in prison if I commit a crime. Two years later, today I am writing this letter from prison because of a mistake I made, which turned to be a crime. Now I can see, feel, experience what it is to be in prison.

In her letter, Mai Titi promised to tell the people all about what she is experiencing while in prison once she gets out.

“I turned 37 years behind bars and I’m going to enjoy with my inmates. I know some of you miss me and I genuinely miss you too. I thank God for taking me this far. Even if I am in a dungeon, I still thank Him,” the message read.

“Every mistake I made in life is a lesson and, indeed, I am learning and growing. I got loads of stories to tell you when I see you again.”

Mai Titi is doing time in prison for using a hired vehicle as collateral security for a US$10 000 debt.

Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda last month found her guilty of fraud and theft of trust property and sentenced her to 12 months imprisonment, with six of them suspended on condition that she does not commit a similar offence.

She was also sentenced to three months in prison for defaulting on community service in 2015 in a domestic violence case.

In the first count, allegations against her were that last September, she misrepresented to the complainant Rachel Mhuka that she wanted US$10 000 for her business venture and would give her a Mercedes-Benz vehicle as surety while aware that the car was not hers.

Mhuka gave her the money.

Mai Titi later retrieved the vehicle from Mhuka saying it did not belong to her and went on to give her another vehicle, an Audi Q5 as surety, which she later swapped with an invalid passport.

The complainant later discovered that the passport was not valid and returned it to Mai Titi, who then gave her back the Audi Q5.

In January this year, police seized the vehicle from complainant saying it belonged to Else Event Car Hire.

In the second count, Mai Titi approached the car rental company, which was represented in court by director Liberty Vazhura, intending to hire an Audi Q5 motor vehicle.

She entered into a lease agreement and undertook to pay US$770 weekly.

Mai Titi failed to make the weekly payments and was ordered to return the vehicle by the complainant, but she became evasive, prompting Vazhura to report the matter to the police.

Investigations were carried out, leading to the recovery of the motor vehicle from Mhuka’s residence.

