CAPS United might have lost to Highlanders in the Battle of the Cities at Barbourfields stadium this Sunday, but they will be smiling to the bank as fans turned up in their numbers.

All eyes were on the Battle of Cities, pitting CAPS United and Highlanders and it was a three-goal thriller which lived up to its billing.

The Green Machine failed to protect their early lead as Highlanders came from behind to collect maximum points courtesy of a 2-1 victory.

Despite dropping points and the spills of the game, CAPS United will be smiling all the way to the bank after making a big catch in gate takings as Barbourfields was once again brimming.

Barbourfields Stadium has been consistent in terms of large crowds and this Sunday in the peak of the matches it was again packed with probably the biggest crowd at the facility this season before the official attendance is released.

On the football pitch, Highlanders remain the only unbeaten side in the league this season and have 25 points, but trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum by a point while defending champions FC Platinum now in full gear are third on 24 points.

At Bata Stadium this Sunday, football had bad publicity as Black Rhinos players walked off the pitch in protest to referee Allan Bhasvi’s call to award Dynamos a penalty.

The match eventually restarted with Dynamos converting the penalty before they were awarded another penalty which was not disputed late in the second half and DeMbare walked away with a 2-1 victory.

Elsewhere, Triangle United beat Craneborne Bullets 2-1 as Herentals got the better of Simba Bhora 2-1 at Mandava.

In total, 23 goals were scored during Match Day 13 fixtures and the major highlight was a superb run by platinum sides Ngezi and FC Platinum as well as big guns Highlanders and Dynamos who were victorious with 2-1 identical score lines.

Log leaders Ngezi Platinum proved to be too hot for a visiting Hwange, capitalising on schoolboy blunders by Hwange goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya to beat the miners 2-1 at Baobab, cementing their stay at the top with 26 points.

Stuck in four months’ salary areas, ambitious Bulawayo-based side Bulawayo Chiefs took their impasse to the Luveve pitch with head coach Lizwe Sweswe boycotting the dugout against an impressive Greenfuel.

Rodwell Dhlakama’s men were in a no-nonsense mood, beating the Twitter Boys two-nil.

At Mandava, defending champions FC Platinum proved their mettle by giving Chicken Inn a 2-nil hiding, while ZPC Kariba now under the guidance of veteran nomadic coach Luke Masomere bagged all set of points after beating Yadah 2-1 at Nyamhunga.-ZBC News

