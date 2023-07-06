Prison Guard In Import Tax Fraud Case

Zimbabwe Prison Officer Accused in Car Import Tax Fraud Case

BULAWAYO – In a shocking turn of events, a 43-year-old officer from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) stationed at Khami Prisons, on the outskirts of Bulawayo, has been implicated in a case of car import tax fraud. Lloyd Tsatsa, residing in the Cowdray Park suburb, allegedly defrauded his friend, Maushe Machemedze, of a staggering amount of US$4,500 by using fake rebate documents to import a car on his behalf.

According to the prosecution’s statement, Tsatsa had approached Machemedze and offered his assistance in importing a car from South Africa using a civil servants’ vehicle import rebate scheme. As an agent fee, Tsatsa charged Machemedze US$200. However, the accused did not enter a plea during his appearance before Bulawayo provincial magistrate Ms. Nomalanga Maphosa, where he faced fraud charges.

Tsatsa has been granted bail in the amount of $300,000 and is set to appear before the court again on July 19. To ensure compliance with the bail conditions, Tsatsa has been ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and must continue residing at his registered address. Additionally, he is required to report to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) offices in Bulawayo on Mondays and Fridays until the case is resolved.

The prosecution, represented by Mr. Sam Mpofu, revealed that between December of last year and early March this year, Machemedze provided Tsatsa with a total of US$4,500 to cover the cost of the vehicle and agent fees. Tsatsa allegedly purchased a Nissan Note from Quest Royal Investments in South Africa and produced a fraudulent document claiming to be a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) rebate letter. This deceitful act allowed him to import the car without paying the required duty.

However, ZIMRA officials discovered the fake rebate letter when the vehicle arrived at Beitbridge Border Post in March. As a result, the car was confiscated by ZIMRA after investigations revealed the fraudulent nature of the import. Mr. Mpofu highlighted that the rebate number on the complainant’s letter actually belonged to a different rebate beneficiary.

Following a report, Tsatsa was apprehended by ZACC officials. Regrettably, Machemedze suffered a loss of US$4,700, and authorities have been unable to recover any of the funds-state media

