ZAOGA FIF Confirms Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti Death

Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Forward in Faith) founder, Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti has died aged 100 years old.

ZAOGA national executive chairman, Dr Joel Guti confirmed the passing on of the leader of one of Zimbabwe’s biggest indigenous churches, with branches spread across the globe.

