Musicians Mourn Gospel Diva

Spread the love

The late gospel musician Diva Mafunga who died in a road traffic accident near Gweru this Tuesday has been described as a talented and humble musician whose death is a huge blow to the arts sector.

Colleagues in the music industry described Mafunga as a creative genius and a team player who leaves a legacy of professionalism and moral steadfastness.

“His love for God was unquestionable. He was a very good man and a dependable companion. It’s sad he has left us,” said musician, Pastor Lawrence Haisa.

“Diva and I collaborated on various projects. He was a talented and very humble man. It will not be easy to fill the void left by Diva,” added another musician, Amos Mahendere.

The Office of the President and Cabinet has also conveyed a message of condolences to the Mafunga family and the arts industry.

“We have learnt with shock and deep sorrow of the passing on of Diva Mafunga. Mafunga was one of the artistes that performed at the Umdala Wethu Gala in Maphisa on Saturday. On his way to Harare, his car developed a mechanical problem and he left it in Gweru for safe keeping. On Monday he went back to have the car towed to Harare. On his way to Harare, whilst being towed, the two cars were involved in an accident that claimed his life. The OPC conveys deep condolences to the Mafunga family, the arts industry and the nation at large for the sad loss. May the Lord comfort them in these difficult times,” said Chief Director Strategic Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Anywhere Mutambudzi.

According to family spokesperson, Mr Steady Mafunga, the musician’s body will be taken to his rural home in Mt Darwin this Thursday, ahead of burial on Friday.

“My brother will be buried at our rural home in Mt Darwin and we have set the burial for Friday,” he said.

The late Mafunga is known for hits like ‘Endai Naizvozvo’ and ‘Kubata KwaMwari’.

Mourners are gathered at 22404 Unit N in Chitungwiza.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...