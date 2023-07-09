Disqualify Mutodi Over Violence

Experts including LEAD president Linda Masarira have urged CCC to seek the disqualification of ZANU PF candidate for Bikita West Energy Mutodi who sought to intimidate and disperse opposition party supporters gathered for a rally by firing two shots on them on Thursday. The experts said as a candidate Mutodi signed an election code of conduct which bars him from engaging in political violence and intimidation. All candidates sign this code before their nomination papers are accepted.

