Bosso Edge Triangle

Highlanders returned to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table following their 1-0 win over Triangle United on Saturday.

Bosso moved to twenty-eight points, dispatching Ngezi Platinum at top.

Andrew Mbeba scored the all-important goal in the 62nd minute, curling home a free-kick from just outside the box.

The win has also stretched Tshilamoya’s unbeaten run in this season.

Ngezi, who led in the title race for several weeks, have slumped to second place following their goalless draw against Sheasham.

Madamburo are now a point behind new leaders Highlanders.

Elsewhere, Chicken Inn drew 1-1 against Green Fuel, while Simba Bhora and Manica Diamonds played a goalless draw.

Hwange returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over ZPC Kariba.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 14 Results:

Green Fuel 1-1 Chicken Inn

Hwange 2-1 ZPC Kariba

Highlanders 1-0 Triangle United

Sheasham 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

Simba Bhora 0-0 Manica Diamonds. – Soccer24 News

