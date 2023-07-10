Chamisa Is A Pastor Who’s Challenging A Power-Star, ED

*Zimbabwe Needs a Power Star, Not a Pastor: Mnangagwa’s Charismatic and Development-Focused Leadership

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | In the upcoming 2023 election, Zimbabwe finds itself at a crossroads, with two prominent candidates vying for the presidency. On one hand, there is Nelson Chamisa, a charismatic pastor turned politician, and on the other, Emmerson Mnangagwa, a power star with a proven track record in leadership. While charisma has its merits, Zimbabwe requires a leader who can effectively navigate the complexities of governance and drive the nation towards prosperity. Mnangagwa’s charismatic and development-focused leadership makes him the ideal candidate for this crucial role.

Mnangagwa’s Power Star Leadership:

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the sole presidential candidate for ZANU PF, possesses the necessary experience to guide a country that was once in crisis towards a brighter future. Under his leadership, Zimbabwe has gained traction and witnessed progress in various sectors of the economy. Mnangagwa’s communication skills, persuasiveness, and charm have played a pivotal role in his ability to connect with the people and lead the nation effectively. His commitment to the best interests of all Zimbabweans, without discrimination, demonstrates his ability to unify and inspire.

Charisma and the Power Star:

While charisma can be an asset for leaders, it is not the sole determinant of effective governance. Mnangagwa’s thoughtful speaking style, coupled with his passion and relatability to ordinary people, has endeared him to many. He strikes a balance between being an engaging leader and a focused executor. His charisma lies in his ability to captivate audiences with his vision and then follow through with practical actions to achieve it. Mnangagwa understands the power he possesses and utilizes it positively for the benefit of his country.

Chamisa’s Pastoral Influence:

Nelson Chamisa’s background as a pastor-turned-politician should not be mistaken for true charisma. While some charismatic leaders have led people astray, comparing Chamisa to a power star like Mnangagwa is unjustifiable. Chamisa’s reliance on pastoral influence and confusion highlights his lack of leadership experience and raises concerns about his ability to effectively govern. Pastors can often attract blind followers, and this aspect does not align with the critical thinking required in political leadership.

The Importance of Performance over Charisma:

In today’s political landscape, voters seem more focused on a leader’s personality traits rather than their experience or policy positions. However, the real question is whether it is more important for a leader to win hearts or to effectively perform the job at hand. Mnangagwa’s leadership has been marked by tangible development and progress, evident in the positive transformation of Zimbabwean towns and infrastructure. In contrast, Chamisa’s emphasis on charisma and appearance risks diverting attention from the essential qualities and qualifications a leader should possess.

Deliberate Choice for Development:

Zimbabwean voters must recognize that politics is not a church, and choosing a leader should be based on substantive reasons rather than superficial charisma. Voting for a leader solely based on their pastoral charm disregards the ethical duty citizens have to consider a candidate’s ability to govern and solve pressing issues. Mnangagwa’s leadership demonstrates a commitment to the country’s development and the protection of its citizens’ freedoms and principles.

As Zimbabwe heads towards the 2023 election, the nation faces critical challenges and uncertainties. To secure a prosperous future, Zimbabwe needs a power star like Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose charismatic and development-focused leadership has shown tangible results. While charisma has its appeal, it must not overshadow a candidate’s ability to govern effectively and deliver on their promises. Choosing a leader based on charm alone risks jeopardizing the progress made and undermines the duty of citizens to vote responsibly for the betterment of their country.

