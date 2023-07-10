Harare Man Arrested For Stoning Mnangagwa

By- A Harare man has been arrested and arraigned before the courts for allegedly throwing stones at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s motorcade.

Benjamin Mupombwe, 30 years old and from Epworth, appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi on charges of disorderly conduct for throwing stones at Mnangagwa’s motorcade along Julius Nyerere Way in Harare.

Magistrate Mungosi remanded him in custody pending his bail application.

According to the allegations, a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was deployed on July 4, 2023, at the intersection of Julius Nyerere Way and Robson Manyika Avenue to control traffic while waiting for the presidential motorcade to pass. As the motorcade made its way through, Mupombwe is accused of throwing stones at it, resulting in his arrest.

In April this year, Masimba Graig Muganira, a man from Epworth, was prevented by State security agents from confronting President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a speech in the dormitory town. Muganira attempted to breach security and race to the podium to confront Mnangagwa, but he was stopped a few meters away and allegedly assaulted behind the VVIP tent.

In yet another recent case, Dumisani Dangirwa, a 43-year-old man from Harare, was arrested for insulting Mnangagwa, alleging that the ZANU PF leader was a failure and would lose the elections scheduled for August 23. Dangirwa was remanded in custody.

