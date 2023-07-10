Mutsvangwa Fires Blank Gunshots At Robert Mugabe Cousin

The Irony of Internal Dissent: ZANU PF’s Accusations against Chidhakwa.

By Farai D Hove | Zimbabwe’s political landscape is marked by intricate power struggles, shifting alliances, and a history of internal dissent. Recently, the ZANU PF party, known for its historical ties to former President Robert Mugabe, has found itself entangled in a web of irony. As the party vigorously attempts to suppress internal dissent from nostalgic pro-Mugabe factions, it suddenly finds itself accusing Robert Mugabe’s cousin and former Mines Minister, Walter Chidhakwa. This article aims to analyze and explain the underlying irony of these events.

The Scuttling of Mining Projects:

During the First Republic, efforts to attract investment in the mining sector, particularly from China, were consistently thwarted. Walter Chidhakwa, who served as Mines and Mining Development Minister during that period, played a significant role in stifling these endeavors. Several projects, including the Manhize Steel Plant in Mhondoro, were scuttled under his tenure. Consequently, the realization of the Manhize project remained a mere pipe dream until the Second Republic came into power in 2022.

ZANU PF’s Accusations and Political Ambitions:

In a surprising turn of events, ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa accused Walter Chidhakwa of hindering investment efforts in the mining industry from China during his tenure as Mines Minister. Mutsvangwa further suggested that Chidhakwa’s current political aspirations, particularly his attempt to gain power in Zvimba South Constituency as an independent candidate, were driven by tribal and regional sentiments.

The Dislike for Tribal and Regional Politics:

While ZANU PF attempts to paint Chidhakwa as playing the tribal and regional card, it ironically acknowledges that such tactics are generally disliked by Zimbabweans. The accusation itself could be seen as a desperate attempt to undermine Chidhakwa’s credibility and divert attention from the party’s internal dissent. Nevertheless, the electorate has historically demonstrated aversion to tribal and regional politics, indicating that ZANU PF’s accusations may not resonate as intended.

The Perception of Insincerity:

Another irony lies in the accusation that Walter Chidhakwa, who is now seeking political office, amassed wealth for himself and his family while pretending to be concerned about the welfare of the people. ZANU PF portrays him as insincere and detached from the needs of the populace. However, this portrayal raises questions about the party’s own sincerity and the motivations behind its accusations.

ZANU PF’s Resilience and Winning Streak:

Despite the accusations against Chidhakwa and the internal dissent faced by ZANU PF, the party seems unfazed. It has implemented measures to ensure resounding victory in upcoming elections and maintains confidence in its ability to maintain its winning streak. This steadfastness suggests that the party believes it can weather the storm of internal challenges while projecting a unified front to the public.

Conclusion:

The irony surrounding ZANU PF’s accusations against Walter Chidhakwa and its handling of internal dissent is evident. As the party attempts to suppress nostalgic pro-Mugabe factions, it finds itself accusing a relative of Robert Mugabe and highlighting his alleged hindrance of investment projects. The accusations of tribal and regional politics, dislike for such tactics among Zimbabweans, and the perception of insincerity add further layers to this irony. Ultimately, the upcoming elections will determine the political fate of ZANU PF and the extent to which its attempts to control internal dissent have been successful.

