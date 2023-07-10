Togarepi Causes Havoc In Gutu

Spread the love

GUTU – Zanu PF Member of Parliament (MP) Pupurai Togarepi accompanied by Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) was allegedly seen today marshalling violence against CCC supporters gathered for a party rally at Mawungwa Business Centre in Gutu South.

The violence saw an aspiring Ward 25 CCC councillor Martin Muremba, for Ward 25 and four youth being abducted and kept captivy for six hours.

They were severely assaulted and had their phones stolen while Muremba lost US$200 in the process.

Sources said that the violence started around 7 pm last night when Zanu PF youth stormed Maungwa and beat everyone they saw at the shops.

What baffled residents is that the fiasco happened as Police watched and did nothing.

The assaulted youth showed scars to the media inflicted all over their bodies. They alleged that Gutu Police led by Officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Cames Myambo refused to take their reports and chased them out of the Police post at Mawungwa.

Myambo said he is not aware of the matter…

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...