Police Launch Manhunt for Kenneth Chitiyo aka “Hi Chihera” in Attempted Murder Case

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. – Authorities in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for Kenneth Chitiyo, also known as “Hi Chihera,” in connection with an attempted murder case. Chitiyo, who also goes by the names Bevy or baba Prince, hails from Emakhandeni, Bulawayo, but is believed to be residing in Katanga, Norton, unless he has recently moved. His ancestral home is Kumusha ndekwaChiendambuya.

The 33-year-old man is wanted by the police after he allegedly traveled from Norton to Bulawayo with the intention of killing his mother. Fortunately, his plans were foiled when his efforts were disturbed, and he managed to escape before neighbors apprehended him. Reports suggest that Chitiyo was armed with an axe and other weapons during the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, a stroke of luck and a courageous act by his mother prevented a tragedy. As Chitiyo attempted to harm his mother with the axe, she managed to push him away, causing the weapon to fall from his hand. In a desperate act, he tried to choke her, but her screams drew the attention of the neighbors, forcing him to flee the scene. In his haste, Chitiyo dropped a satchel containing his passports and other documents, indicating a potential intention to flee across the border following the crime.

Local authorities are urging anyone with information about Chitiyo’s whereabouts or any sightings of him to come forward immediately. The Luveve Police Station has provided contact information for individuals to report any relevant information. Those with information can contact the station at 0292 520802 or call +263775555049.

The police have classified this case as attempted murder and consider Chitiyo to be potentially dangerous. Members of the public are advised not to approach him directly but instead report any information to the authorities.

As the investigation into this incident unfolds, the police are actively searching for Chitiyo, aiming to bring him to justice and ensure the safety of the community. The cooperation of the public in providing any information related to his whereabouts is greatly appreciated.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...