THE Zimbabwe Assemblies of God (ZAOGA) Forward in Faith (FIF) has set aside 30 days to celebrate the life of the church founder, Archbishop Ezekiel Guti who died on Wednesday in South Africa.

The ZAOGA FIF executive says the church will observe a special 30 days in honour of the revered apostle and founder of one of the oldest Pentecostal churches in Africa.

The church’s Secretary General, Apostle Mishael Nyambo told ZBC News that the ZAOGA local and international family will celebrate and reflect on the legacy of Baba Guti until the 5th of next month.

“I want to inform the nation that as ZAOGA FIF we cannot have a home where people gather, what is happening is that the executive has directed that in all our respective churches countrywide people will be gathering for services and having prayers as well as giving testimonies on how baba Guti’s teachings have impacted on them in their lives and communities. During that time that is when we will be giving an update,” he said.

The church and the Guti family are currently working on the repatriation of Baba Guti’s body from South Africa, with burial arrangements yet to be announced. – ZBC News

