Al Tai Pay Tribute To Musona

Saudi Pro League side Al Tai has paid tribute to Knowledge Musona following his departure at the end of last season.

Musona saw out his deal and moved to newly promoted Al Riyadh on a free transfer.

The Zimbabwean forward had spent two seasons at Al Tai after arriving from Belgian club Anderlecht in 2021. He was a significant figure in the squad and captained the side in his final year.

The 33-year-old scored fifteen goals and registered seventeen assists in 55 appearances in which he mostly played as a midfielder.

His biggest campaign came last term after he netted nine goals and recorded as many assists.

In tweet on their official Twitter account, Al Tai thanked Musona and ten other departures for their contribution to the club.

The tweet, as translated from Arabic, reads: All the love and thank you. – Soccer24 News

