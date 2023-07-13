Chamisa MPs Arrested For “Making Noise”

By James Gwati- Police in Masvingo have arrested two Citizens Coalition for Change aspiring members of parliament, Martin Mureri and Pedzisai Gasva.

Mureri wants to represent Masvingo Urban, with Gasva vying for Masvingo West parliamentary seats respectively.

The two were conducting door to door campaigns using vehicles when the police arrested them Wednesday.

The police said the two Nelson Chamisa aides were “making noise,” charged them with criminal nuisance before ordering them to pay a fine of US$30 each.

