Government Reviews Civil Servants Salaries

GOVERNMENT has reviewed civil servants’ salaries upwards after negotiations held by the National Joint Negotiating Council last week.

The civil servants’ salary issue was among others which dominated the post-cabinet media briefing presented in Harare this Tuesday by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa.

“Cabinet received a report on the status of negotiations held by the National Joint Negotiating Council on 7 July 2023 where it was agreed that the current offer of salary adjustments as proposed by Government be effected immediately. The parties further agreed that consultations and negotiations will continue guided by the spirit of continued improvement of the welfare of the Civil Service. The decision by the parties takes cognisance of the need to afford the measures being implemented by the fiscal authorities to take effect,” said Honourable Mutsvangwa.

Cabinet also received a report on the country’s maize stocks which reveal the country has sufficient grain to carry it through to the next harvest.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that as at 9 July 2023, the Grain Marketing Board had in stock a total of 204 084 metric tonnes of maize and 41 464 mt of traditional grains. Millers and stock-feed manufacturers are being allocated 27 000 mt, SILO Foods 16 000 mt per month, and an additional 10 000 mt will be sold to Rwanda. The available grain will last 5.6 months. This shows that Zimbabwe has sufficient grain to carry it through to the next season,” she added.

Three individuals, Dr Sikhulile Moyo, Ambassador Mary Mubi and Dr Agnes Mahomva as well as the Angel of Hope Foundation have been nominated for the 2023 honours and awards in recognition of their work for the country.

Cabinet has also approved the provision of title deeds to urban and peri-urban housing developments on state land.

“Cabinet considered and approved the Provision of Title Deeds to Urban and Peri-Urban Housing Developments on State and Local Authority Land, which was presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi, as Acting Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities.”

Some of the issues which were discussed during this week’s cabinet meeting include the lifting of Zimbabwe’s ban from international football as well as the financial support being received by micro, small, and medium enterprises to grow their businesses through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation and the Zimbabwe Women’s Micro Finance Bank.- ZBC News

