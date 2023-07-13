Kasukuwere Challenges Presidential Bid Ban

Spread the love

By- Former Mugabe cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has launched an appeal against a High Court decision to disqualify him from

2023 presidential race.

The court yesterday disqualified Kasukuwere because he had been out of the country for over 18 months.

On Wednesday, his chief election agent and spokesperson, Jaqueline Sande, said they would “fight to the bitter end” to stop his name from being removed from presidential candidates for the August 23 election.

Sande said:

The judgement is regrettable as it compromises the integrity of the elections.

Lots of issues are questionable and cannot be sustained by an appellate court.

We’re going to fight to the bitter end until we restore Mr. Kasukuwere’s right to participate in these elections.

On Wednesday, July 12, High Court judge Justice David Mangota delivered a ruling that granted an application by a ZANU PF activist Lovedale Mangwana who wanted Kasukuwere disqualified.

Mangwana had argued that Kasukuwere had been out of the country for a lengthy period of time and his name should be removed from the roll of voters – effectively barring him from running in the election.

The order, granted by Justice Mangota, reads in part:

Kasukuwere is interdicted from representing or holding himself out to the general public and electorate in Zimbabwe or abroad, whether physically or through any form of media, as a candidate for election to the office of president of the Republic of Zimbabwe in elections scheduled to be heard on August 23, 2023.

ZimLive reported that Kasukuwere’s Supreme Court appeal, which will be heard on an urgent basis, temporarily sets aside the High Court judgement.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...