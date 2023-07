Lincoln Mutasa To Lead ZIFA Normalisation Committee

Zimbabwe Football Normalisation Committee members announced:

Former Dynamos chairperson, Lincoln Mutasa will lead the committee.

Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, a former Highlanders centre back, and a FIFA graduate

Rosemary Mugadza, a former Mighty Warriors captain and coach

Nyasha Tashinga Sanyamandwe, legal practitioner

Given one-year mandate to run the affairs of ZIFA and organise elections. – ZBC News

