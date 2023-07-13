Police Ban CCC Chitungwiza Roadshow

By-Police in Chitungwiza has banned a campaign roadshow by CCC scheduled for the Zengeza East constituency in Chitungwiza on Thursday, 13 July.

In a letter dated 10 July 2023, addressed to CCC’s District Election Officer, S. Ngozo, the Officer Commanding Police, Chitungwiza District, Chief Superintendent S. Muguti said the notification by CCC did not meet the requirements of the law governing public gatherings. Muguti’s response to CCC reads in part:

Your letter dated 08 July 2023 on the above subject is hereby acknowledged. The notification to hold a campaign roadshow /car rally in Zengeza East Constituency [Ward 13, 14, 15, 20 and 21] is prohibited. The notification does not meet the requirements of Section 7 of the MOPA. Therefore your event was not sanctioned.

In a statement, CCC confirmed that the Police have banned their rally, saying it is the seventh rally to be banned in a single week. Reads the statement:

The [ZRP] has once again banned our rally in Zengeza East Constituency where our MP was set to launch their election campaign. This is the seventh rally banned within a week.

The regime’s abuse of state institutions must stop, and we call on ZEC to take action against this violation of electoral laws.

Mr. Mnangagwa and his ZANU PF are panicking, knowing they can’t win a free and fair election.

We will persevere and triumph regardless. Citizens are ready to confront the regime at the ballot box.

The ban comes a few days after Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) issued an order instructing provincial commanders to clear rallies by opposition parties to make the upcoming general elections appear free and fair.

