Abused Man Swaps Wife For Maid

Spread the love

Disturbed Man from Queens Park Suburb in Bulawayo Surprises Court as He Seeks Protection from Abusive Wife

In a surprising turn of events at Bulawayo’s Tredgold Courts, a man named Timothy Dube from the Queens Park suburb shocked everyone as he sought legal protection from his wife, Selma Sibanda. Timothy claimed that he was a victim of physical and verbal abuse, as well as demeaning insults, all because he had been unable to secure employment after an accident resulted in the loss of his job as a shop manager. This article delves into the disturbing situation faced by Timothy and highlights the court’s decision in response to their plea.

The Unfortunate Circumstances:

Timothy Dube stood before the court and narrated his distressing ordeal. He revealed that following an accident, he had lost his job as a shop manager. With no income, his wife, Selma Sibanda, took on the responsibility of providing for the family, paying the bills, and even the maid’s wages. However, rather than being grateful for his wife’s support, Timothy claimed that Selma resorted to insulting him, physically assaulting him, and belittling his worth as a man in front of their children during arguments.

Seeking Protection:

Distraught by the constant abuse he faced, Timothy made an application for a protection order at the Tredgold Courts. He explained that he had supported Selma’s education, paying for her secondary and tertiary studies, to help her achieve the qualifications she possesses today. With a heavy heart, he expressed his hope that the court would grant him the protection he desperately sought.

A Counter Argument:

When it was Selma Sibanda’s turn to present her side of the story, she claimed that their heated arguments were often triggered by Timothy’s alleged infidelity. Selma accused him of having an affair with their maid, which led to confrontations between them.

A Reciprocal Order and a Path Forward:

After hearing both sides, Magistrate Makelo Ncube decided to grant the couple a reciprocal order. This order would require them to live peacefully together and refrain from any form of physical or verbal abuse. Additionally, they were mandated to attend counseling sessions and return to the court after a month.

Conclusion:

The disturbing case of Timothy Dube seeking protection from his abusive wife, Selma Sibanda, in the Tredgold Courts shed light on the prevalence of domestic violence and the dire consequences it can have on individuals and families. While the court’s decision aims to promote peace and reconciliation between the couple, it also emphasizes the importance of seeking professional help through counseling. Hopefully, this step will guide Timothy and Selma towards a healthier and more respectful relationship, ensuring the well-being of their children and themselves.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...