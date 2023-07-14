Chamisa Heads To Gweru For Mega Rally

By-The main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is set to hold its campaign launch rally at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru on Sunday.

This comes amid the baning of CCC rallies by the police, a development that recently prompted Police bosses to write an internal memo to district police commanders to stop the repression as it discredited the electoral process. CCC said:

It’s all systems GO for our national campaign mega-launch in Gweru on Sunday, 16 July 2023 at 10 am.

It’s going to be the biggest rally seen in Southern Africa.

All roads lead to Midlands Province this weekend as we paint the nation yellow!

The launch was initially scheduled for Bindura last Sunday but it was blocked by the Officer Commanding Bindura Police District.

Police said the venue selected by the opposition party has no access roads and water, exposing supporters to communicable diseases.

ZRP also said they were not given sufficient notice “as provided for in terms of the MOPA Act”, and advised CCC to find another venue and date for the event.

