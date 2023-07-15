500 Die In 12588 Accidents

Almost 500 people lost their lives in 12 588 accidents recorded during the first quarter of this year.

According to statistics on transport released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), one in four accidents resulted in a fatality.

“12 588 road traffic accidents were reported during first quarter 2023, from which were 474 deaths and 2 386 injuries,” ZimStat said.

“Of the 12 588 road traffic accidents reported during the quarter, 275 were fatal, with the month of February having the highest number of fatalities.”

Unlicensed drivers were cited as major contributors to road traffic accidents.

A total of the 62 289 candidates underwent a certificate of competence test during the first quarter 2023, and less than half succeeded.

“In all provinces, except Mashonaland East (54%) and Harare (53,3%), proportions of candidates who passed certificate of competency tests during first quarter 2023 were less than 50%, ranging from 30,4% in Midlands to 44,6% in Manicaland,” ZimStat said.

Government has taken a number of steps to reduce road traffic accidents, which include increasing roadblocks and introducing tougher penalties for traffic violations.

Passenger Association of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Goliath, however, told NewsDay that the poor state of roads was contributing to accidents.

“(Liquor is being sold) at bus terminuses and our drivers are actually drinking and driving,” Goliath said.

“Secondly, the second-hand cars that are coming from outside the country are not suitable for our terrain and the nature of our roads. Ninety percent of our roads are not fixed and it has contributed to the accidents.”

Last year, the country recorded 528 deaths in its last quarter.

During the 2019 and 2022 period, nearly 9 000 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in 52 585 recorded accidents.

