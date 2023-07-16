Nelson Chamisa Is Zimbabwe’s Next Leader

CCC

We have unwavering confidence that President Nelson Chamisa will be the next President of the New Great Zimbabwe, come August 23, 2023.

The regime in Harare is well aware of this fact, which is why they consistently pressure our innocent police officers into banning our rallies whenever we schedule them featuring President Chamisa.

Zanu PF is clearly in a state of panic.

However, nothing can impede the arrival of change when its time has come.

