Four Die In Honda Fit Horror Crash

By- Four people have died in a Honda Fit accident along Harare-Mutare Road near Mabvuku turn-off.

The accident that happened on Monday also left four other passengers injured.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board hit a pedestrian before veering to the right, where it was involved in a head-on collision with another Honda Fit vehicle with one passenger on board.

The bodies of the deceased have been transported to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured are receiving medical attention at the same hospital.

