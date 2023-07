Mnangagwa Aide In Accident

Spread the love

Deputy Minister of Information and Publicity Kindness Paradza was involved in a serious accident near Mvuma yesterday. He and his aides escaped uninjured.

Deputy Minister of Information and Publicity Kindness Paradza was involved in a serious accident near Mvuma yesterday. He and his aides escaped uninjured. pic.twitter.com/xGHzfAteVY — The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) July 16, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...