DeMbare Fan Succumbs To Mutoriro

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) employees on Monday discovered at Babourfields Stadium, the body of a 47-year-old man believed to be a Dynamos fan, after the Glamour Boys’ 2-0 victory over Chicken Inn on Saturday.

The man, who has been identified as Gibson Mahachi from Matshobana surbub, was found dead by BCC workers cleaning the stadium.

He was wearing a Dynamos shirt and his body was discovered at Mpilo End—the section of Babourfields which usually houses the majority of DeMbare fans.

“On July 17, at around 7AM, a Bulawayo City Council general hand was doing her cleaning duties at Barbourfields Stadium. When she approached Mpilo End bay she saw a body of the now deceased lying on the steps leading to the terraces. A police report was made,” Bulawayo Police said in a statement.

“Investigations were carried out and it was revealed that the now deceased was one of the fans who were at Barbourfields Stadium during the Dynamos and Chicken Inn match and was drinking some hot stuff (strong distilled liquor) with his friends.”

Dynamos are temporarily using Babourfields as their home venue but were the away team against Chicken Inn, and got the better of the Gamecocks through second half goals from Elton Chikona and Eli IIunga.-Soccer24 News

