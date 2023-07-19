Valerio Joins Zimbabwe’s Presidential Race

By A Correspondent- United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) President, Elizabeth Valerio’s appeal against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) rejection of her nomination papers has been successful.

Valerio, the country’s only female presidential candidate, will now be included on the list of candidates competing for the presidency in the upcoming elections on 23 August 2023.

The decision by the electoral commission to initially reject Valerio’s nomination papers sparked controversy and drew widespread criticism from various quarters, highlighting concerns about gender representation in the political landscape.

However, the successful appeal has now opened up the presidential race, making it a more diverse and competitive field.

With Valerio’s inclusion, there are now a total of 12 candidates vying for the presidency. Among them, three prominent figures have emerged as the potential front runners, according to political analysts. Nelson Chamisa, representing the Citizens Coalition for Change party, has gained significant popularity and support among a wide range of Zimbabwean voters.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, representing the fractured post-military coup ZANU PF party, continues to maintain a strong base of support, particularly within traditional ZANU PF circles. Despite facing internal challenges, Mnangagwa is expected to put up a fierce fight for the presidency.

Adding an element of surprise to the race is the emergence of Saviour Kasukuwere, an independent candidate who has quickly gained attention as the “new kid on the block.” Kasukuwere’s unconventional approach and promises of political reform have resonated with some segments of the electorate, making him a potential wildcard in the upcoming elections.

Analysts and political observers have noted that it is difficult to determine Elizabeth Valerio’s exact position among the projected winners. With her successful appeal and the increased visibility as the only female presidential candidate, Valerio’s campaign is expected to gain momentum in the coming weeks. Her policies and vision for Zimbabwe will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the narrative of her candidacy.

At the time of writing, a full statement from Elizabeth Valerio is anticipated, where she is expected to address her supporters and outline her plans for the nation. The inclusion of Valerio as a presidential candidate signifies a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, as it strives for greater gender equality and representation at the highest level of governance.

The upcoming 2023 elections are anticipated to be a closely contested race, with each candidate vying to secure the trust and mandate of the Zimbabwean people. As the nation eagerly awaits further developments, political analysts are closely monitoring the campaigns and assessing the potential outcomes of what is expected to be a historic election

