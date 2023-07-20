Deputy Minister In Political Violence Storm

Spread the love

Deputy minister of Youth,Sport and Arts Tinoda Machakaire has been sucked in a political violence storm in his constituency (Wedza South) last week, a local online has reported.

Popularly known as Tinmac, the youthful businessman is alleged to have sponsored and instructed one of his surbodinates identified as Councillor Amos Chikwinga to destroy lights that were installed at Dendenyore shopping centre in Ward 7.

The noble initiative of installing the lights is a brainchild of his CCC rival Valentine Zinhumwe to alleviate cases of mugging prevalent at the shopping centre.

Chikwinga is alleged to have then deployed Zanu PF youths led by Brian Mutyaso and Mcdonald Jeche who went on a rampage destroying the lights and went on to block Zinhumwe from borehole drilling in the area.

” The youths were in a fit of rage as they destroyed the lights at Baghdad (nickname for Dendenyore).

“The visibly drunk youths were in a no-nonsense mood as they chanted their party slogans saying Tinmac was not going anywhere,” said a resident from Mufambanhando Village within the vicinity of the alleged crime scene in a telephone interview this week.

The matter has been reported to the police.

However on the alleged blockage from drilling boreholes, a local online reported that there is nothing sinister and it’s inline with government policy.

At law, the Water Act (Chapter 20 24) Section 3 of the Water Act vests all water in the President while Section 4 of the same Act prohibits private ownership of water .

In that breath, it means borehole owners, drillers and prospective borehole owners that groundwater use, just like surface water use, is governed by that act , hence Machakaire cannot be held accountable from allegedly blocking Zinhumwe from drilling boreholes in his constituency.

When asked for confirmation of the violent incident and malicious damage to property, Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chichazovachi reffered this reporter to his assistant who was not available at the time of writing.

” Well, unfortunately I am not in the office please talk to my assistant,” said Chichazovachi.

-ExpressMailZim

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...