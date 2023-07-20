Masarira Calls For Dialogue, Unity

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- LEAD President Linda Masarira has called for dialogue and unity calling on fellow citizens to desist from using the social media to insult each other.

We publish below, Masarira’s full statement:

One thing I have done in my life is to believe in me. Even when some people tried to bury me because I didn’t believe in their normative leverage strategies, they failed because I am a seed. A seed does not die. It might germinate late, but it will germinate.

My life journey taught me to be bold, courageous, resilient, tenacious, and pragmatic. Even when all the odds have been against me for believing in realistic ways to reclaim our identity not only as Zimbabweans but also as Afrikan people,

I have continued to thrive in adversity. People without identity are future less as identity crisis will always stifle growth and prosperity. We are people who are trying to exist in a borrowed space with borrowed culture, borrowed systems, borrowed identity, borrowed lifestyles, and borrowed everything. In the midst of all these borrowed things, we have found ourselves in a gango of intolerance, toxicity, polarity, corruption, hate, greed, malice, etc.

Why do we even hate each other so much for just having different opinions? Why do some people even pride themselves in typing vulgar insults in social media spaces? If only the unity that leaders have at the top could cascade to the followers, we would definitely be in a better space politically.

As I gaze into the horizon awaiting my fate on 24 July 2023, I pray for unity of purpose, tolerance in our diversity, love for thy neighbour, and above all peace. Dialogue should always be our preferred conflict resolution method.

Even the worst wars ended with dialogue. Violence should be condemned by all Zimbabweans, and as we campaign, let us exercise restraint and let love lead.

One thing I have done in my life is to believe in me. Even when some people tried to bury me because I didn't believe in their normative leverage strategies, they failed because I am a seed. A seed does not die. It might germinate late, but it will germinate.



My life journey… pic.twitter.com/YYVmgiWJKe — Linda Tsungirirai Masarira (@lilomatic) July 20, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...